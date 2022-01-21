The Tiger varsity boys’ basketball team headed north last weekend for the January 13-15 tournament at Hope Christian in Albuquerque. The tournament, which usually features elite teams, has been a regular stop in the Tiger’s season for many years.
The Tiger’s had a tough schedule though the three games, facing two 4A teams, along with their day one opponent, West Las Vegas. went up a little shorthanded
In that tournament opener, Thursday afternoon, the Tigers fell behind, finishing the first behind 8-14, with only Randin Gossett and Dominic Padilla scoring four points each. Though more Tigers got points in the book in the second quarter, it only got worse. They headed into the break at halftime looking up out of a 17-32 hole.
Coming out of the locker room, the shorthanded Tiger boys had regrouped and made some adjustments, dominating both quarters of the second half.
Behind Padilla’s seven-point third quarter effort, with Gossett, Gavin McClintock, Sammy Regalado and Kaidyn Lanham all adding in points, the Tigers cut deep into the deficit, outscoring the Dons 15-11. The final quarter saw the Tigers get closer but though the Tigers won the second half, 32-22, it proved too little too late, and the final score was a 49-53 Tiger loss.
Friday morning’s game put the Tigers up against the Bloomfield Bobcats and though the team performed better, it still ended, after an overtime session, with the scoreboard showing the Tigers on the wrong side of the 53-51 score. Until the final seconds of regulation, it looked like a Tiger win. With just 5.3 seconds left, the Tigers held a 47-44 lead. A three-pointer by West Las Vegas that went through the hoop as the horn blew sent the game into overtime. Then the rim seemed to close up and shots just weren’t falling, putting the game out of reach.