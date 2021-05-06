The roaring crowd of Tiger fans could taste it. It was that palpable. When the horn sounded ending the third quarter the scoreboard in the Bernalillo gym told it all, 33-16 Tigers. The team, gathered round their coach for 60 seconds before the final period started, could feel it too. They could feel it in their battle tested bones.
Coach was crouched down low. “Just give me eight more minutes of solid defense and you guys will achieve your destiny. You’ll earn your trip to the finals.” Then his eyes revealed the smile behind his mask. “I love every one of you guys, I hope you know that.” In the tight circle of Tigers around him not one of them had any doubt about that. None at all, and every one of them loved him right back. Together they were achieving the impossible. Nine games in just 12 days. Championship playoff games. Tough games. This team was bonded together as tight as any family, a band of Tiger brothers.
The Tigers held 12-1 Navajo Prep, seeded three in the playoffs, to just nine points in the first half of the battle at Bernalillo, the teams retiring to the locker rooms to talk it over with the Tigers sitting on a 23-9 lead. The first quarter score was 12-4. The Tigers defense was solid, this is what they had trained for, to be an impenetrable wall. Their competitive intensity was equally ferocious.
Well, the Tigers gave Coach those eight more minutes of solid defense, and brought home the victory, 46-29, and with it a trip to the Pit at UNM Friday, May 7. It’s there, at 10:00 a.m. that they will contend for the top prize, the Blue Trophy. They will battle with Sandia Prep in four quarters of basketball. It’s there they will put it all out there on the court. It's there they will be working to fulfill their dream. The dream of being named champions.
Though the win was as decisive as their quarterfinal victory over Thoreau, nothing about it was easy. For the Tigers it was their eighth competition in ten days. Eight of the toughest competitions. Sweeping through six district games where everything was on the line in every single one. Then to follow that just 48 hours later with a state championship playoff quarterfinal where it's win or go home.
When the final horn sounded, it was Navajo Prep going home, and the Tigers advancing to the State Championship Final game, for the second time in three years. It will be their ninth game in just a twelve day period, their ninth time competing for the highest stakes in less than two weeks, something no other team has done in New Mexico basketball history.
Captains Verrels Lukman, 18 points, and Nathan Salcido, 9 points, combined for five assists and 15 rebounds. The third starting guard, Aljon Pinili added in seven points, five rebounds and a pair of assists. Ruben Garcia added in seven points too, and another seven rebounds.
They do not do it alone. Pressure was put on their opponents for every minute played on every inch of the court. Every Tiger who was on the court was essential in securing the win at Bernalillo, as they have been in every one of the 13 wins so far this season. Every rebound, every loose ball was contested by multiple Tigers. In fact, every Tiger on the team, athletes, managers and coaching staff, has played their role in the success achieved this year.
