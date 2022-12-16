The Tigers advance on the winner's side of the bracket at the Wingate Holiday Classic Tournament, defeating the Zuni Thunderbirds 56-48, Thursday afternoon. Battling from behind, down 17-16 after one and facing a 25-30 deficit at the half, the Tigers came out in the third quarter and took control, though not without effort. With two minutes and change left in the third, the Tigers had tied things up, 36-36 and never again relinquished the lead.
The Tiger's big man in the middle, Ethan Flores earned Tiger Top Gun honors, with 14 points, and Jacob Felts also was in double digits, with 11 points. In all, seven Tigers put points on the scoreboard. The Tiger's unflinchingly selfless play, their willingness to battle for every rebound, every loose ball, and relentless defense is their trademark on the court.
