Saturday afternoon in the Den the Tiger's boys' basketball team treated a standing room only crowd to a decisive 62-48 victory over the visiting Cobre Indians. Already crowned District 3-3A Champions, the win competed district play with another trophy for our Tigers.
After falling behind 20-10 after one quarter of play, the Tigers staged a come back in a stunning second quarter, outscoring their guests, 24-11 to go into the locker room at the intermission holding a three point lead. They never looked back after that. Treating the crowd to a scoring bonanza while claping down hard on defense, the Tigers held Cobre to just four points on the third quarter, while putting up 23 points themselves.
By the end, the Den was on its feet, cheering as the Tigers dribbled out the last few seconds of the game, before being awarded with the District Tournament Trophy and individual medals. The stands emptied onto the court as the Tigers stayed to celebrate with fans and pose for pictures with family, friends and fans.
Next up for our Tigers comes Saturday, March 7 when they will host their first round of the State Championship Playoffs. The Tigers, as the number two seed will face 15 seed Socorro at home in the Den on with the tip-off slated for 6 p.m.
