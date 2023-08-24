The music was thumping, and the bowling alley was jumping Monday night when seven student activity groups joined in the Hot Springs High National Honor Society’s first fundraiser. Sidekixx Bowling Alley was the venue and a bowling tournament was the main attraction, along with a live DJ, and plenty of pizza and drinks. The August 21 event was well attended, with 100 or so filling the room. In the lanes, bowling for dollars were students from the Hot Springs FFA Chapter (pictured here), HSHS Student Council, Tigers Unidos student support group, HOSA’s health occupations students, the Drama Club, HSHS Renaissance, the Esports team nd of course, the event organizers, the HSHS National Honor Society Chapter.
Along with the student bowlers, were a sprinkling of teachers, administrators, parents and others who just wanted to either pledge donations to specific bowler’s teams or watch the action… or both. While the final tally of money raised b the groups is still incomplete, there was a surplus of fun, and no one walked away disappointed. Special thanks to Sidekixx for hosting the event
