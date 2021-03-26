Tiger Cross Country hit the road Friday morning headed to the State Championship Meet in Albuquerque where they will close out their season competing against the best cross country teams in the state.
The team is coming off last week's District Meet, where they brought home trophies for a second pace finish in both the boys and the girls divisions. They are already planning a summer practice regimen, to be able to hit the ground running when next cross country season begins for the 2021-22 school year. It is expected that it will be scheduled in it's more customary time, in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.