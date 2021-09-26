The Tigers went on the road last Friday for a September 17 battle against the 6A Gadsden Panthers. Though they had to wear a 35-14 loss, they showed that they could run with them, holding the Panthers scoreless in the second half while putting 14 Tiger points on the scoreboard.
Through the first half, the Tigers struggled, working hard at it but were unable to stop the Panther’s running game. The Tigers were able to shut down the Gadsden air assault, limiting their quarterback to just two completions on four passes. All their touchdowns were found on the ground.
Down 35-0 at the half, the Tigers dug deep down inside and when they came out at the beginning of the third quarter, faced with a running clock they went to a no-huddle hurry up offense. On their first possession, despite a Damian Rosas gain on a competed pass from Kaidyn Lanham and another short gain by Devin Gonzalez, the Tigers were forced to punt.
On their first possession of the half, the Panthers could not get anything to happen against a revitalized Tiger Blue Swarm defense. On fourth down, they fumbled the ball, which was deftly corralled by the Tiger’s big man, Ethan Flores. The Tigers needed little time to score. At second and three, a Lanham pass found Devin Gonzalez on the left, breaking one tackle, then another and then about to be forced out, Rosas ran interference to take some of the heat off him. The rest was something Tiger fans are becoming used to seeing this year as Gonzalez, the Tiger’s own “Greased Lightning” ran 77 yards down the side and across the goal line for six Tiger points.
Early in the fourth quarter the Tigers struck again. After a short gain by Jonithan Flores on a rush up the middle, the Tigers were on their own 40, at second and eight when Gonzalez took over again, found running room and no Panther could catch him. He followed it up with a power dive just inside to convert for two points after.
Though the deficit could not be erased in the time allowed, the Tigers proved that they had the skill, the stamina and most of all, they had the heart to take on the biggest of schools and run with them.
The Tiger’s Joel Rivero had a team high seven tackles, with three more Tigers right behind with five each, Tristen Weathers, JJ Garcia and last but far from least The Beast, Logan Taylor whose four solo tackles pushed the Panthers back 23 yards.
Next on the schedule for the Tigers is Crownpoint, on the friendly field at Tiger Stadium, October 1. After that, and a bye week on October 8, the Tigers begin District 3 action on October 15 when Socorro comes to town.
Check out the Friday Sentinel for more on the Gadsden game, and plenty of other Tiger sports.
