In a Homecoming battle the Tigers met Cobre Friday night in an epic battle that was up for grabs until deep in the fourth quarter. While the outcome, a Tiger loss, 31-16.
Tiger scoring came off a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Kaidyn Lanham to Triston Polanco in the second half. Lanham carried the ball in on a two point conversion after the second touchdown, putting the Tigers within two, 16-18 at the opening of the fourth quarter.
On the ground the Tigers running game had tougher going, so they relied mostly on aerial combat. Lanham connected with the Tiger's triple threat of receivers 14 times for 210 yards. Ashton Garcia collected the ball seven times, Triston Polanco snagged five and JJ Garcia two more.
Tiger defense was led by Joel Rivero who stopped Cobre with nine tackles. Matthew Aguirre and Lanham each forced Cobre fumbles, both of which were scooped up by the Tigers.
Still getting the stats on this one, so stay tuned for a complete write-up and in the meantime, enjoy so pictures of our Tigers competing under the lights.
