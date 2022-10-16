In a Homecoming battle the Tigers met Cobre Friday night in an epic battle that was up for grabs until deep in the fourth quarter. While the outcome, a Tiger loss, 31-16.

Tiger scoring came off a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Kaidyn Lanham to Triston Polanco in the second half. Lanham carried the ball in on a two point conversion after the second touchdown, putting the Tigers within two, 16-18 at the opening of the fourth quarter. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.