Tiger baseball saw two of its number tapped to compete in the New Mexico Red versus Green All-Star Game. Tiger seniors, JJ Garcia and Zeke Baquera found themselves on opposing teams in the A-AAA division series, playing best of three games, Friday and Saturday, June 2-3 in Rio Rancho. Playing away from his normal position of first base, Zeke Baquera defended the outfield on the Green Team, while JJ Garcia was at his usual second base position for the Red Team. In the revamped format, since 2020, the Red Green All-Star Series replaced the North V South All-Star Series. In the Red v Green format, athletes from all schools in their division are mixed across both teams, often resulting in the situation our Tigers faced, for the first time competing against each other, in their final game wearing Tiger uniforms.
The best of three games ended with Red winning 2-1. In game one Red took the victory, 6-3. Game two tied it up, with Green winning, 9-8. The game three tiebreaker saw Red emerge with the 12-8 win and take the series.
