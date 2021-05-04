After the decisive 70-43 Monday night victory in The Den, May 3, the Tigers boys basketball team advances to the State Championship semifinals. They will face Navajo Prep Wednesday night, 7:00 p.m. in the Cleveland High School gym in Albuquerque. The neutral site was chosen due to the distance between the two schools precluded Navajo Prep traveling. The NMAA has ruled that no overnights are allowed and if distances are more that three hours apart, a neutral site should be found for the game.
Watch here for a game article and pictures from the Monday night win in the Den against Thoreau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.