In what was the finest performance of volleyball prowess and courage that I have ever seen, the Tigers came from behind, from way behind, and defeated Sandia Prep 3-2, to advance to the volleyball state championship’s final four.
The match was tense and exhilarating and emotional, and most of all, it ended with a Tiger win.
The Tiger fell in the first round 25-14, then took a hard 25-12 loss in set two. But these Tigers, these Tiger girls didn’t give up, didn’t even consider it. Instead, they battled and won set three, 25-16. Still facing elimination, the Tigers fought on and took set four, 25-20 and forced a tiebreaking set five, played to 15 points.
Set five, first to 15 wins it all. Set, match and goes on to the Final Four. Lose the set, lose the match and go home. It started out tense for our side. The Tigers were looking up from the wrong side of a 9-2 score. The Sandia Prep side were sure they had it sewed up.
Then something happened. Our Tiger Girls met in the middle of their side of the court after a time out. What words were spoken remain between those six Tiger sisters. But they dug way down deep and found something that the Sandia Team could not defeat. They remembered they had the hearts of Tigers. Six to nine, and the other side blinked. Time out. Then seven, then eight and finally the score is tied, 9-9.
It was still a little back and forth for a couple points, but the Tigers were now in charge. Tiger volleyball on display, right there on the court in Rio Rancho.
Finally, the scoreboard told the story and the fans and team alike erupted in cheers, 15-13 Tigers win.
Now it’s on to the final four, where the Tigers face off against the number two seed, Robertson. Still no easy road for the Tigers, after all, Robertson is one of the elite volleyball teams in the state. But you know something? So are the Tigers.
The Tigers hit the court at 8:00 a.m. Plenty early, but both of the final four games will start then. Same disadvantage for both winning teams when the Championship Final to compete for the big prize, the blue trophy starts at 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
