The Tiger’s varsity volleyball team took care of business Tuesday in the first round, play-in match of the state championship playoffs. The November 9 match, in the Den pitted the fifth seed Tigers against the twelfth seeded Tucumcari Rattlers. The Tigers swept to a win in three sets, 25-10, 25-8 and 25-13 and will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face fourth seed Bosque at Rio Rancho High School at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12.
There were no upsets in the four play-in matches that pitted seeds 5-8 against seeds 9-12. The top four teams received a bye and will compete in the quarterfinals against the winners of the play-in matches. The losing team in each of the quarterfinal matches will compete in the contender’s bracket, while the winning teams will advance. The final will pit the semi-finals winner against the winner in the contender’s bracket on Saturday, November 13.
Though the Tuesday evening match was decided in three sets, it still provided a showcase for the progress made by the Tigers through the season. Tiger teamwork was on display, with an active and balanced attack on the front line, active and tight defense and serve receiving, and precise serves with few errors and setting that distributed the ball and kept the Tucumcari team from reading where the attack would come from.
In Tuesday’s match, the attack launched by the Tigers against the Rattlers, came from the strong arms of Logan Woods, with her 12 kills and Hannah Hawkins with 11. Ava Harrelson punched in six more while Arianna Alaniz, Brooklynn Garcia, Madison Green and Angeles Garcia all chipped in some more for the 36 kills the team earned. With the Tigers those across the net face a team where any one of five hitters can take off into double digits, with the rest equally capable of driving the spike in for the kill.
With ten serving aces, it was Alison Wasilowski’s three and Woods 2 that led the way, along with more added by Alaniz, Hawkins, Hayli Bagwell, Angela Valdez Jessica Wells.
Though it certainly looked like more, there were only two blocks in the match, with Harrelson and Woods each smacking one down.
Everyone went to work digging it out. Alaniz and Wasilowski went low for ten each, with Woods, Valdez, Garcia’s, yes both of them, Hawkins, Wells and Nevada Segura all getting into the act. The Tiger’s setter supreme, Brooklynn Garcia led in assists, with 32 while relief setter Tazhia Bilyeu earned court time and credit for three more.
Far beyond the stats was the spirit of teamwork shown, with every athlete on the court supporting each other, dividing up the work and distributing the ball.
The 15-4 Bosque Bobcats, ranked number four, will be a formidable opponent. They swept their district and in the Tigers one match with them, early in the season, they came out on top. That match, at the Moriarty Tournament in early September, the Tigers battled Bosque through five tight sets, dropping the tiebreak fifth set 11-15.
By the various major stats, kills, serving aces, digging, blocks, serve receiving and assists, the two teams are closely matched. If the Tigers hold an advantage it is in the balanced nature of offense, with a large number of dependable weapons to turn to.
Either way, if both teams bring their A-game, this will be an epic battle at the nets.
