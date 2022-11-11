The Tigers emerged victorious in their second match of the State Championship Playoffs, defeating Cobre, 3-0, overwhelming them, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-14. They face Ruidoso next, at 1:15 Friday afternoon.
The Tigers made their road to the top prize harder when they dropped the first match of the day, an early Thursday afternoon battle with Bosque, where they fell, 3-0. Though the path ahead is more difficult, it's still their to compete for.
