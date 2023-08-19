It wasn't the debut game we had hoped for. It wasn't what the Tigers trained for all summer, but the season opened August 18, with a 54-0 loss to a dominant Tularosa Wildcat team. It most of all wasn't the game the Tiger student athletes hoped to give new Head Coach Dennis Barnes, their coaching staff and their fans. While the loss showed the Tigers where the work was to be done, and there is plenty to do, it also highlighted a few stellar plays and showed the promise this very young team has going forward into the season.
With 15 Tigers on the team equally split between freshmen and sophomores and just five seniors we knew the flourishing of this team was not going to happen overnight. Despite the lopsided loss, the Tigers pushed hard against their older, more experienced guests, never giving up, and treating the fans to a few truly exciting plays.
(0) comments
