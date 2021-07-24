Tiger Volleyball has been hard at it all summer long. In fact, they have been preparing for next season since last season ended, March 31 in a Final Four appearance at the State Championship Playoffs. They are working to take it to the next level when the season begins in one month’s time, on August 24, with a match at home in the Den against Santa Teresa. These Tigers have been attending open gym, running drills, practices and competing in tournament and league matches, these last four months.
Last week there were 13 Tigers from the high school volleyball team who hit the road, ten traveling to the University of Arizona and three to El Paso to attend team camps. At the University of Arizona, the David Rubio Volleyball Camp, is one of the nation’s highest-level camps for aspiring high school athletes.
The camp runs specific camps at various levels of experience and skills. Six Tiger girls attended the Volleyball Elite Camp, July 13-15, Arianna Alaniz, Brooklynn Garcia, Madison Green, Ava Harrelson, Hannah Hawkins and Logan Woods. Through three days of intense work, they will form a core group of veterans when competition starts. They were joined for the Team Camp, July 16-18 by Emma Fetty, Nevada Segura, Alison Wasilowski and Jessica Wells. The entire week, through both camps was a time to improve skills, work on set plays, teamwork volleyball IQ and to bond ever tighter as team and Tiger family as they prepare to push their team to the next level. in the season beginning next month.
At the David Rubio Camp each group of athletes is assigned a coach/mentor, an experienced athlete/coach from an elite NCAA PAC-12 Conference program. Coaching is six athletes to a coach ratio, so there is plenty of individualized attention.
At the Elite Camp, designed for the upper-level club player, high school junior varsity and/or varsity player. Skill work begins with single-contact drills and move to multi-contact, combination drills before culminating with complex transition and team drills. The standards are very high.
Team Camp gives teams the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. Practices include advanced offense and defense systems that will raise the overall level of the team. Team system work and tournament play is provided each day.
The work of building a team so tightly bonded that it can compete for the top prize involves more than skills, drills and kills. It’s about individual athletes that put team above themselves. It’s about We over me, something we’ve heard before from another Tiger team. It’s about knowing your teammate and knowing they have your back, every time. It’s about you having their backs, all of them. Every time. To build that takes a lot of work, and yes, a lot of play as well, off the court. While in Tucson these Tiger girls had the chance to do some things together away from the gym. There was time for meals out, for some shopping, hitting the malls, and even a stint in the Escape Room, Tucson’s Ace of Escapes. It is experiences like this, along with rigorous and continuous work on the court that is going to yield results that will thrill Tiger fans in the season ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.