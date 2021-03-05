After remaining dark and empty for 362 days, the Tiger's Volleyball team broke the long silence, bringing a pair of victories to the Den, when they opened their season on Wednesday. Both the varsity and the JV teams battled for wins against the visiting Animas Panthers in the March 4 home opener.
The varsity Took their match 3-1, winning the first two games of the match by the same 25-23 score in both. The Animas team held on to force a fourth game by winning the third 26-24. Yes, the entire match really was a close and hard fought battle from beginning to end. A Tiger team that was bonding, growing better and growing closer as they competed in a virtually empty Den, sealed the deal with a convincing 25-18 win the the fourth game and take the match.
Team captain Carina Apodaca, the only senior on this young squad led her team in true Tiger fashion. Settling the team down and cheering each athlete on as everyone on the court made contributions. Her spectacular leaps for kills were mirrored by sophomore Logan Woods, sophomore Aubrie Carter, and freshmen Arianna Alaniz, Hannah Hawkins and Ava Harrelson
Heads up action by setters Brooklynn Garcia and Jessica Wells gave the front line plenty of opportunities to score. Playing with a high volleyball IQ, junior Madison Green both drove the ball across and occasionally, with a lighter touch, got the point on a fake. Libero Ali Wasilowski proved deft at handing that difficult position, with multiple digs, saving many a volley.
The JV started the evening of volleyball in an opening act that was exciting in their come from behind wins. After dropping the first game 19-25, the Tigers pulled together and took care of business, coming from behind in the second to pull of a decisive 25-16 win, and the third, deciding game, played to fifteen points, they overwhelmed their opponent 15-10.
The Tigers are a young team with a lot of freshman talent that gave fans plenty to cheer about. Sisters, Mahela and Mariah Hernandez along with Tazhia Bilyeu proved they deserved every minute they earned on the court. Sophomores, Nevada Segura, Elisha Arcola, Veronica Monsibaiz and Melanie Spears who once they found their rhythm put on a great show for the fans watching on the televised broadcast. These Tigers are going to be a force to reckon with for several years to come.
Next up, the Tigers travel to Animas on Monday, March 8 to try and get the sweep by defeating the Panthers on their home court.
