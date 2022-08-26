Our Hot Springs High Tiger Volleyball girls opened their season with a win on the road, Tuesday. The August 23 season opener, taking a drive down to Santa Teresa to face off across the net against the 4A Desert Warriors was a great way to start the 2022 campaign.
The team might have been on the road, but they made that court their own, sweeping their hosts in three straight sets, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-19.
Though we are still sifting through the stats on this one, the team looked dominant, well prepared and determined, in short, they are a team of Tigers on a mission. Competing at least for now, without a Libero, the team is filling that role “by committee” with every Tiger on the court ready and every athlete zeroed in on their court assignment.
Of the 2022 season inaugural match, Tiger’s Head Coach Amanda Forrister said, “The team played extremely well. Passing was on point, which makes everything else work. Though the crowd in their gym was really loud, our girls had a laser focus and were really working together. Their teamwork and commitment won the day.”
The drive home was a celebration. The Tigers went into the season ranked as number one in District 3-3A and the Tuesdays win should have done nothing to change that rank as they prepare to Defend the Den against the incoming Ruidoso Warriors on Tuesday, August 30. The Tigers have advanced in the State Championship playoffs in both of their last two campaigns.
The Tiger’s JV and C-Team had less success in their matches, which are played to the best of three sets. The JV had to wear a 0-2 loss, 23-25 and 13-25, while the C-Team also took a 0-2 loss, 4-25 and 11-25.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.