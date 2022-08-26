Volleyball Starts Season With Win

Volleyball Starts Season With Win

Our Hot Springs High Tiger Volleyball girls opened their season with a win on the road, Tuesday. The August 23 season opener, taking a drive down to Santa Teresa to face off across the net against the 4A Desert Warriors was a great way to start the 2022 campaign.

The team might have been on the road, but they made that court their own, sweeping their hosts in three straight sets, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-19.

