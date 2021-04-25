The New Mexico High School Coaches Association announced the All State Volleyball Teams and two Tigers, Team Captain Carina Apodaca, and Logan Woods were named to the All-State First Team.
There were more Tigers also earning honors when District 3-3A announced the All-District awards. Both Apodaca and Woods were joined by Brooklynn Garcia and Alison Wasilowski in being named First Team. Receiving Honorable mention were Madison Green and Arianna Alaniz.
These awards are expected to be formally presented at the Tiger Volleyball Banquet, the date for which will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.