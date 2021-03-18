A Tiger Varsity volleyball team was completely undaunted at the prospect of facing 4A Silver, a team that the Tigers had not beaten since 2007. Rather than being intimidated, the Tigers dominated. They swept the Colts out the door in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-13 and 25-15.
Each match, the Tigers are improving, cleaning up errors and maintaining focus throughout the match. Last night against Silver, they were laser focused, throughout, except maybe early in the third set, where it seemed to slip a bit but they quickly corrected that.
The whole team competed with intensity, backing each other up and communicating throughout. When they put up a big lead, they didn't slack off, but instead bore down and built on it. The entire match, at every volley, it was Tigers on the attack.
Whether it was driving power spikes across the net and into their opponents hearts, as Carina Apodaca, Logan Woods, Ari Alaniz or Hannah Hawkins and Ava Harrelson were doing on the front line, or sometimes sacrificing body in digging out the defensive saves, like Ali Wasilowski, Madison Green and Jessica Well were doing, to keep volley after volley alive, or the precision setting up the ball for the points, as Brooklynn Garcia and Aubrie Carter did, every Tiger knew what to do and when.
Less concerned about individual accomplishment, regardless of which six were on the court, each one filled their role, putting team first. They truly were a Team of Tigers intent on winning.
Every varsity squad member got court time. Though some were out there more than others, the sound from the bench was cheers, shouts of encouragement, support and excitement. This is a team that has the skills, determination and team temperament to go a lot further. They provide plenty of excitement on the court for the fans in the stands and watching on TV.
Tonight another test will come that will take maximum effort when fourth ranked and undefeated Socorro comes to the Den. Tip is at 5 p.m. JV, with Varsity following after.
