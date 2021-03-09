Both the Tigers volleyball and soccer matches were canceled for Thursday, March 11. This was to be Tiger soccer's home opener where they would face Silver High in Tiger Stadium. Our volleyball team was set to travel to Silver for the match. Due to COVID cases, Silver cancelled the matches. At this time there is no word about rescheduling or replacement matches for our teams. We will bring any news of changes in schedules to you as quickly as we learn of them and can verify the news.

