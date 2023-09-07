After an uncharacteristic home loss last week, Tiger Volleyball put their on-court power on full display, traveling to Mesilla Valley and coming home with a decisive 3-1 win. The defending District Champion Tiger team went south Tuesday to the 4-2 SonBlazer’s court on a mission.
Stepping out on the court and playing well executed ball, and even in this very early in the season, their bonding together tighter as a cohesive team can be seen. Starting for the varsity Tigers were Hannah Hawkins, Hayli Bagwell, Mariah Hernandez and Taylor Littleton with Tazhia Bilyeu taking on primary duties as setter and the Tiger’s libero extraordinaire, Arianna Alaniz. With powerhouse Alex Gonzales, who with Ava Harrelson still out is the only true middle blocker active right now, subbing in early and often.
The Tigers got off to a fast start, piling up a quick 9-4 lead. They scored throughout, off both hard driven kills, service aces and SonBlazer errors.
The match wasn’t as close as the scores might indicate. By the sets, which the Tigers won all but the second, the scores were 25-16, 18-25, 25-16 and the final, fourth set where Mesilla valley was playing with desperation, the Tigers took, 25-21.
In all, 11 Tigers got court time, with Head Coach Amanda Forrister leaning heavily on her starters, plus Gonzales and newcomer, sophomore Marquetta Carter. Also hitting the court to contribute where Mahela Hernandez and Maci Hudson.
The Tigers were credited with 14 serving aces, with Hayli Bagwell leading with five and Arianna Alaniz just behind with four. Mariah Hernandez earned two, with Tazhia Bilyeu and Marquetta Carter serving one each. On the attack, it was Bagwell again leading with six kills, while Bilyeu and Taylor Littleton were just behind, earning four each. Tiger setter Tazhia Bilyeu unsurprisingly led in assists, notching up 16 of the team’s 31 assists, with Carter setting up teammates ten times. Tiger libero Arianna Alaniz, dug deep, earning 26 digs, with Carter and Bagwell taking nine and eight respectively. (All statistics were provided by Hudl.)
More than some sports, volleyball is one of highly coordinated, even choreographed teamwork. Anticipating teammates movements, working several steps ahead is vital to team success.
The Tiger Girls were dead solid determined to show that all the hours, days and weeks of hard work they have put in since the end of last season meant something. They were determined to set a tone heading into their next stop, the Moriarty Tournament, where they are Friday and Saturday September 8-9, a regular early stop on their schedule. In the end it was mission accomplished.
The Tiger JV pulled out a win in three sets, while the Tiger C-Team fell in three.
Next up for the Tigers, after the weekend Moriarty Tournament they are currenting competing in will be a road trip to Ruidoso, Tuesday, September 12 before coming home to treat the fans to a Saturday September 16 matinee, defending the Den against incoming Bosque.
