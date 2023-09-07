After an uncharacteristic home loss last week, Tiger Volleyball put their on-court power on full display, traveling to Mesilla Valley and coming home with a decisive 3-1 win. The defending District Champion Tiger team went south Tuesday to the 4-2 SonBlazer’s court on a mission. 

Stepping out on the court and playing well executed ball, and even in this very early in the season, their bonding together tighter as a cohesive team can be seen. Starting for the varsity Tigers were Hannah Hawkins, Hayli Bagwell, Mariah Hernandez and Taylor Littleton with Tazhia Bilyeu taking on primary duties as setter and the Tiger’s libero extraordinaire, Arianna Alaniz. With powerhouse Alex Gonzales, who with Ava Harrelson still out is the only true middle blocker active right now, subbing in early and often.

