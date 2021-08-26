Tiger volleyball opened their season on Tuesday, August 24, at home in the Den in a trio of matches in which the C-Team JV and Varsity all competed on the court. The JV provided the most to cheer about, with a decisive win sandwiched between hard fought losses for the freshmen and the varsity.
The varsity, who closed out the evening, lost in three sets, 11-25, 16-25 and a tight 21-25 final set. Unlike the varsity, whose matches are for the best of five, the JV and C-Teams compete for the best of three. The Tiger’s C-team battled close throughout and went the distance, three sets, winning the first 25-23 then dropping the second two, 22-25 and 12-15. Final, tie-breaking sets at all levels, are played to 15 points and sets must be won by at least two points.
The Tiger JV unit provided the paybacks, winning in two, 25-16 and a come from behind 25-23 win in set two to seal the victory.
The varsity seemed to be shaking off some rust, were a little hesitant in their attack, and committed a few key errors. Neither of these are things that can end well against an elite team that had an almost mistake free game. The good news is that all these things are fixable, and the athletes on this team are completely capable of both identifying in themselves those problem areas and doing the work of fixing things.
With at least as many weapons available for the team, and a desire to spread things around more, varying the attack to keep the opponents off balance, the Tigers will still be treating the fans to some exciting action whenever they take to the court.
The team from last year is still largely intact, losing only one senior to graduation, this year’s varsity has four seniors, Madison Green, Alison Wasilowski, both co-captains, Angela Valdez and Jessica Wells. The team also has a wealth of young talent, across all three units. They have four sophomores on the varsity team, and seven freshmen playing across the JV and C-teams, and most of those have the ability, with dedication to hard work, to grow into impact teammates going forward.
In other words, they have a wealth of talent. The challenge with this is on both athletes and coaches both in earning court time and in flexibility and adapting to the strengths and weaknesses of opponents.
We’re looking forward to seeing the aggressive attacks of last season repeated and built on, as there are five legitimate middle and outside hitters who are more than capable of rising high to drive the spike down on the other side of the net. And it won’t just be the hitters doing this, as we saw the other night in the Den when others rose high to challenge the Santa Teresa defense.
As the schedule stands now, the Tigers head off for their next three matches on the road, followed by the Moriarty Tournament. We won’t get to see them at home in the Den until September 7, when they welcome a visiting Mesilla Valley team for a Varsity/JV doubleheader. If they keep their focus laser-tight on teamwork and tightening up on errors, the fans should be in for a treat.
