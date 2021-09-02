The Tiger Volleyball team is finishing up an extended road series, after opening their season at home. Since then, it’s been three on the road for our Tiger girls, before heading over for the Moriarty Tournament on Saturday, September 4 where they will compete in three matches on that one day.
The Tigers took on the Mesilla Valley Christian SonBlazers on Thursday and Tularosa Saturday, September 26 and 28, and competing the trio with a thrilling win, in three straight sets over Ruidoso on August 3. Though stats for that match are still being compiled, the set scores were 25-8, 25-20 and 25-17, all Tiger wins.
In the win over the SonBlazers, the Tigers were serving up points. Winning in just three sets, where they dominated, the set scores were 25-15, 25-12 and 25-13.
Both the team’s outside and middle hitters, Logan Woods and Arianna Alaniz each served up four aces, Woods on 16 serves and Alaniz with 18. Tiger’s setter Brooklynn Garcia was just behind the pair with three aces on eight serves. When it came to receiving serves, it was a pretty balanced Tiger team effort. The Tiger’s libero, Alison Wasilowski took high on that front, with nine, followed by Woods handling five and Alaniz with four. Three more Tigers, Green, Harrelson and Elisha Ariola took three serves without error.
Matches are won by putting points on the board, and in this the Tigers did not disappoint. The front court tandem of Ava Harrelson and Hannah Hawkins had a combined 35 attack attempts, for seven and five kills respectively, committing only 4 errors on those attempts. Next up, front line power, middle and outside hitter Logan Woods added in three kills on 11 attempts, with just two errors. In all, the Tigers had only 12 errors on a whopping 70 attempts, while racking up 23 kills.
It was libero Alison Wasilowski and defensive specialist Madison Green, saving the volley and denying their hosts the point, time and again, with 11 and five digs respectively. Both Hawkins and Alaniz teamed up with Harrelson for blocks.
Volleyball is a sport where teamwork, timing and coordination between teammates is essential. Attacks are most times made off the ball being set up for a kill, and it was the Tigers setter, Brooklynn Garcia who earned 15 assists on 49 attempts without committing a single ball handling error.
•In their road loss at Tularosa, the Tigers pushed their opponent to five sets, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14, 21-25 before dropping the tie-breaking fifth set, 11-15.
The Tigers compete at home on Tuesday, September 7 when they have a rematch against Mesilla Valley in a JV/Varsity double header with action in the Den starting at 5:00 p.m. they get one day off before welcoming Magdalena to the Den on Thursday with the first serve also at 5:00 p.m.
