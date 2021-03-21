Tiger volleyball advanced, now ranked number three in the state on a 7-2 record overall so far this season. The endured just their second loss Thursday, at the hands of second ranked Socorro at home, in four sets. The third set went a remarkable 31-29 before the visiting team pulled ahead to take it. The JV won their match handily, in two sets, 25-20 and 25-22.
The varsity, coming off a victory over Silver in the Den on Wednesday, faced the elite Socorro team in the Den the next day. Though a tight battle and one the visitors came away from knowing that the Tigers were a team to be respected, was nonetheless a rare loss for our Tiger girls, 25-22, 15-25, 29-31 and 19-25.
Two days later, in a road match at Magdalena, the Tigers jumped back to their winning ways, branding the Steers, and sweeping them off their own court in three, 25-9, 25-10 and 25-14.
Next up for the Tigers is a rematch this Monday, March 22 when they take a trip up I-25 to take on Socorro for the second engagement with this district rival. After that, they have a Wednesday date in the Den when Hatch pays a visit.
