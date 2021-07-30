No sooner was Tiger Volleyball back from the team and elite athletes camp at the University of Arizona, than they were on the road again. This time they were headed to a team camp at Magdalena, where teams from ten schools gathered to work on their skills, drills and teamwork. With two of our district foes attending, Cobre and Hatch, it will give the Tigers a pre-season look at what those team have. Two other teams the Tigers will face this season, Tularosa and Magdalena will also be there.
The Tigers have put in a lot of very intensive work over the summer. They have a core group of veterans from last year but are working to fill a couple significant holes in the line-up. We will see the results of the work they are putting in now in late August, when the matches begin.
These camps, and the work they put in doing league competition in Las Cruces earlier in the summer are major pieces in building a program capable of contending for District and even making a return appearance at State. Beyond that, the work being done in the gym at the middle school, with seventh and eighth grade teams is all about making sure that the volleyball program being built is one that can sustain.
At the middle school, there are about 25 Tigers now working and getting ready for the beginning of their own season, heading to Hatch for a round robin tournament followed by their home opener against Socorro on August 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.