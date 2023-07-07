Tiger Volleyball is putting in the work to keep the streak going. The Tigers have a streak of three years earning an invitation to the State Championships, twice in the final four. Athletes and coaches have been busy since graduation and before, working to keep the streak going, with the goal of establishing a team that can carry it to the next level. A strong bottom to top program is in place. A skilled and dedicated band of Tiger athletes, from the seventh and eighth grade teams of middle school Tigers right through the JV and C-Team to Varsity Tiger Volleyball everyone is on the same page in pursuit of the excellence needed to rise to the top.
Last week, June 29-30 Tiger Volleyball held their skills camp, bringing in coaches from NMSU’s elite volleyball team to work with the athletes. The camp, for many years now, a regular feature in Tiger Volleyball’s pre-season work, brought NMSU assistant coaches Chris Hertel and Tatyana Battle to the Den, home of Tiger Volleyball, to work with the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.