The Tiger girls defended the Den Tuesday night in the first of six matches that make up the 3A-District 3 part of their season. They not only won, but drove the win home with an exclamation point, giving a clinic on Tiger Volleyball and securing the victory in three sets, 25-12, 25-6 and 25-14.
The crowd of Tiger fans was treated to a trifecta of Tiger triumphs with the Tigers C-Team taking their best of three in two sets, 25-10 and 5-13. The Tiger JV followed that up with a win in two sets, 25-13 and 25-9. That set the stage for the Varsity, competing with confidence and well earned Tiger swagger. The win pushes their overall season record to 16-1, having lost a single match, to St. Michaels, at the September 3, Moriarty Tournament.
