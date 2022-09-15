Tiger volleyball pushed its season record to 7-1 Tuesday evening, defeating visiting Lordsburg in the Den, 3-0. The best of five match saw the Tigers dominate, even though being a bit out of rhythm in patches. The Tiger JV team also scored the win in their best of three, also in straight sets, 25-7 and 25-19.

Our varsity came out with starters for the match, co-captain, Logan Woods, Hayli Bagwell and Alex Gonzales on the front row, with starting setter and co-captain, Brooklynn Garcia, Aubrie Carter and Ava Harrelson rounding out the squad. Tiger Libero Ari Alaniz came in before the first serve, swapping out with Ava Harrelson. With the rotation set, the Tigers were ready for action. Receiving the opening serve, they grabbed the first point and the serve. They were off to the races.

