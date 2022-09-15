Tiger volleyball pushed its season record to 7-1 Tuesday evening, defeating visiting Lordsburg in the Den, 3-0. The best of five match saw the Tigers dominate, even though being a bit out of rhythm in patches. The Tiger JV team also scored the win in their best of three, also in straight sets, 25-7 and 25-19.
Our varsity came out with starters for the match, co-captain, Logan Woods, Hayli Bagwell and Alex Gonzales on the front row, with starting setter and co-captain, Brooklynn Garcia, Aubrie Carter and Ava Harrelson rounding out the squad. Tiger Libero Ari Alaniz came in before the first serve, swapping out with Ava Harrelson. With the rotation set, the Tigers were ready for action. Receiving the opening serve, they grabbed the first point and the serve. They were off to the races.
With Woods serving, the Tigers pumped up the score to 7-0. The front line of Carter, Bagwell and Gonzales took turns driving spikes into the Lady Mavericks with everyone scoring, including Woods who had a serving ace in that first tsunami of scoring. The Tiger’s premier setter, Brooklynn Garcia had her work cut out for her, distributing to the ball with precision to all up and down the line.
With Gonzales getting a break and Harrelson working the left side, the Tiger scoring machine went back into overdrive and the scoreboard quickly stood at 12-2. There were smiles all around the court, and on the sidelines, even Head Coach Amanda Forrister let a smile slip.
Midway into the set, Coach subbed in Hannah Hawkins, one of the highest leaping Tiger on the team. She quickly showed her anti-gravity powers and joined in on the point-party. At 20-8, starters Garcia and Woods had chance for some rest when Coach Forrister swapped them out, giving setter, Tazhai Bilyeu and middle hitter Mahela Hernandez some valuable court time, competing alongside Hawkins, Bagwell, Gonzales and Libero Alaniz. With 15 more matches before the State Playoffs in the first week of November, the Tigers want every athlete to be seasoned and ready. The first set was by far the Tigers most complete and efficient one, with the Tigers turning the Lordsburg side of the net into a kill zone and taking set one, 25-13
The second set was far tighter, with Coach relying on a tried and true line up of her captains, Woods and Garcia, with Hawkins, Bagwell, Harrelson and their ace Libero, Arianna Alaniz.
Early in the set things were close, with the Lordsburg team even tying things up once, at 4-4. By the time the Tigers had pushed it to a 15-6 advantage, it looked like another Tiger rout. Then the Lady mavericks made a run and tightened the score to 15-12 before another Tiger run padded the lead to 16-12, but still their guests would not go away, they kept it close to the end. But in the end, it was still Tigers, 25-20 going into set three.
In the third, and as it turned out the final set the Tigers gave up the lead a couple times early, 0-2 and again at 4-5. The Tigers took the lead there, and though the Lordsburg squad tied things up a couple of times, the Tigers never lost the lead again. In the end they put it ways, 25-16.
Though stats are still being compiled from the most recent Tiger win, putting down Lordsburg in straight sets, those the Tigers successful defense of the Den against incoming Magdalena are impressive.
Again it was a win in three sets, 25-19, 25-11 and 25-12. On offense, the Tigers had 26 kills on an incredible 98 attacks, Woods and Harrelson had six each and Hawkins just behind with five. That shows the number and versatility of the offense weapons at Coach’s disposal. Serving aces were again spread across the team, Woods leading with six, followed by Harrelson, Hawkins and Alaniz with three each.
On defense it was Harrelson, Hawkins and Gonzales each with a solo block. Digging things out against Magdalena, it was again a tight spread with 13 for Woods, 12 for Alaniz, 10 for Garcia and nine more for Hawkins. Receiving those serves, Tiger Libero Ari Alaniz lead the way with 11, followed by Hawkins with nine and Bagwell with eight. In the assist department, it was our Tiger’s starting setter dishing out 15 with not one single error.
All in all, this is a well-rounded team, committed to team wins and success over personal stats, and it shows, in both the wins and in the personal stats.
