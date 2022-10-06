The Hot Springs High Tiger's Volleyball team came out with a hard fought victory Thursday night defeating the Silver High Colts in four sets, 3-1. Despite a flurry of service errors, the Tigers looked firmly in command throughout, with the exception of the third set. Their scores were 25-19, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-18.
Before they tangled with the Tiger girls, Silver was sitting at the top of 4A District 3 with a 9-3 record. Then they stepped into the Tiger's Den and got mauled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.