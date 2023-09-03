With the team just a half step out of sync, the Tiger varsity volleyball squad dropped their August 29 season opener against 4A defending district champs Santa Teresa at home in the Den, 3-1.

The match came at the top of the card that began with the C-Team starting things out having to wear a 2-0 loss, despite a dedicated and spirited team still finding their rhythm and best rotation. Their loss, in the two of three-set match, came out 14-25 in set one and 16-25 in set two.

