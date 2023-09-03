With the team just a half step out of sync, the Tiger varsity volleyball squad dropped their August 29 season opener against 4A defending district champs Santa Teresa at home in the Den, 3-1.
The match came at the top of the card that began with the C-Team starting things out having to wear a 2-0 loss, despite a dedicated and spirited team still finding their rhythm and best rotation. Their loss, in the two of three-set match, came out 14-25 in set one and 16-25 in set two.
Next up was a Tiger JV team determined to get a little bit of payback for their teammate’s loss. The Tiger JV overwhelmed the Santa Teresa team, 25-20 and 25-15, winning in two straight sets.
Finally, at the top of the bill, the Tiger Girls made their entrance to a cheering crowd of fans. With a strong starting lineup of Hannah Hawkins, Hayli Bagwell, Alex Gonzales and Mariah Hernandez along with libero Arianna Alaniz and Tazhia Bilyeu taking on responsibilities as the setter.
In the first set, despite keeping the lead throughout, their guests kept the score close until midway through, when the Tigers began to pull away. Power on the front line, a couple of key blocks that made the crowd roar and playing with confidence proved the ticket as the Tigers built a 17-8 lead with setter Tazhia Bilyeu serving through the last four points. The Desert Warriors made a run, pushing back to 17-11 before the Tiger girls put the first set away, 25-17.
In the second set two factors that offered their opponents an opening began to show. No doubt these are already being corrected in practice. A few too many serving errors were being committed, not allowing the Tigers to capitalize on controlling the serve. Also, their opponents were able to score on setting up to drive a hard spike across to the Tigers and then switching up to drop the ball close across the fence with a soft tap. They scored on us several times with that, taking set two, 17-25 and set three, 13-25. Now the Tigers were on the ropes. To take the match they had to win set four and force the tie-breaking fifth set, play to 15 points.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, it never got that far. They fell in set four 17-25 and had to wear a loss for their opener. This will, without doubt, only steel their determination to correct mistakes, work hard to build on the many strengths and offensive weapons at the team’s disposal.
The Tiger’s next matches will be on the road, at Mesilla Valley next Tuesday, the Moriarty Tournament, September 8-9 and at Ruidoso after that. Next chance to see the Tigers defend the Den will be when they face off against Bosque for a Saturday matinee, September 16.
Look for plenty more pictures from the match on the Sentinel’s Facebook page.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.