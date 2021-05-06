Season Opens With Tiger Stadium Meet
The Tiger’s track and field team opened their 2021 season with the first ever Pape Relays Track Meet, at home in Tiger Stadium, Friday, April 30. Four schools attended, the number allowed under NMAA COVID health guidelines for track and field events. With the Pape Relays looking to becoming an annual event, there will be two home meets on the spring sports circuit. The Mike Tooley Relays, scheduled for June 4, has been a regular feature for many years.
The Tigers were the smallest team entered into the meet, with only nine athletes competing, five in the men’s division, Ethan Curliss, Robert Walters, Devin Gonzales, Josiah Tidwell and Rodrigo Reyes. There were four in the women’s division, Maggie Miller, Kalista Cates, Marissa Varela and Hayli Bagwell. Two district opponents, Socorro and Hatch, along with Capitan sent teams.
Though competing against teams sending more than twice the number of athletes as the Tigers could field for their first meet, the Tigers had eight of their nine place first through sixth, earning points, with 12 gold, silver or bronze medals earned through 11 events in which our team competed. (See accompanying table for full results.)
The Tiger’s track team reflects the current youth movement in Tiger sports across the board. The full Tiger’s full team roster lists 18 athletes evenly split between the two division, though only half made the meet. There are as many middle school athletes listed, four, as there are high school seniors. In the absence of a middle school track team, their athletes are allowed to work with the high school team. One of those, eighth grader Hayli Bagwell, earned a bronze medal in the 300-meter hurdles and a second-place silver for her efforts on the 400-meter dash. Of the team, two at the meet were State Qualifiers on the 2019 Tiger team, Kalista Cates who also was a 2018 State Qualifier and Devin Gonzales. There were no state championships last year due to the season being cancelled a week after it started.
The next scheduled meet is the Capitan Invitational, set for May 7, as this issue hits the streets. After that, on Thursday, May 13 the team is entered into the Hidalgo Relays in Lordsburg, a regular stop on their events calendar.
