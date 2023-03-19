Tiger Track 2023

TIGER TRACK AND FIELD - The Hot Springs High School’s Varsity Tiger Track & Field team for 2023, gathered for a photo before there home meet on March 11. Shown here, from left to right are: Ethan Kalminson, Pedro Reyes, Alberto Arrendondo, Baruc Palacios, Rodrigo Reyes, Evelyn Hernandez, Jesus Rios, Daraly Arrendondo, Hayli Bagwell, Rocio Reyes, Tazhia Bilyeu, Alma Gutierrez, Mahela Hernandez, Mariah Hernandez and Alex Gonzales.

The Tiger track & field team, competing in the 2023 season, pushing to send athletes to the State Championships and pictured here. There have been a couple of key additions since this photo was taken. See article on their achievements at the Mike Tooley Relays elsewhere on this page. We will bring you updates on this team of Tigers progress and roster as soon as possible. 

