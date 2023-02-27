Tiger Track Team Accepts Donation

Tiger track received a donation from We Are Tigers at practice last week,  shown here, accepting the check, from left to right are, Tazhia Bilyeu, Rodrigo Reyes, Jim Shiley from We Are Tigers, Ethan Kalminson and Rocio Reyes. 

The Hot Springs High School Tiger track team was surprised at practice Monday when they were given a donation from local student support group, We Are Tigers. The team has been in practice for a couple of weeks, preparing for a tough season ahead. They will be competing in the Gadsden Invitational Track Meet, hosted by Santa Teresa High School’s track team on Saturday, February 24. Tiger track has seven meets upcoming before the District 3AAA meet late in April. They will host the perennial and popular on the circuit, Mike Tooley Relays Track Meet, March 11 on the track and field of Tiger Stadium. While the team is still working up to  full strength, with many who will be on the roster still involved in winter sports as it winds down, and others out of town and not on hand to accept the donation at the team's practice last week.

