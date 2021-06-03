The Tigers cleaned up at the Dave Mathieu Invitational track meet last week, with four Tigers each bringing home a gold medal, and with 14 silver and bronze medals for second and third place finishes. (See accompanying table for a complete breakdown of all Tigers earning points.)
The gold was evenly spread across both the boys’ and the girls’ divisions. Devin Gonzalez earned his in the 200-meter dash, edging out his nearest competitor, Layton Gillis from Hatch, by just a tenth of a second. Gonzalez also earned second place silver in the 400-meter dash, where teammate Josiah Tidwell took bronze coming in just a step behind him and the Tiger’s Ethan Curliss finished in points with a sixth-place finish in the field of runners.
In the long-distance runners, Rodrigo Reyes captured the top spot with a gold medal finish in the 800-meter run, half a second ahead of his closest Socorro competitor with Tiger teammate Joel Trevizo just a step or two behind, taking the third-place bronze. Reyes also won the silver in the 1600-meter run with Tiger teammate Trevizo again on his heels at third.
In the Tiger girls’ side of the team, graduating senior Maggie Miller leapt for gold in the triple jump, almost two feet ahead of her nearest competition and setting her own personal record in the event as well. Miller also earned a second-place silver in the long jump. It was eighth grade running phenom Rocio Reyes taking first-place in the 800-meter run, well ahead of her closest competitor. Reyes also took the bronze in the 400-meter, scant seconds out of second place.
In all, 11 Tigers finished in points across 18 events, a remarkable achievement for this young, small team with only 13 Tigers competing at the meet.
On Friday, June 4 as this issue of the Sentinel hits the streets, the Tigers are hosting the Mike Tooley Relays track meet at Tiger Stadium. The action in this long-time favorite stop on the track and field invitational circuit starts at 11:00 a.m. and a full course of events are slated. The following Friday, June 11 the District 3 3-A meet will be held, with the Tigers again hosting in Tiger Stadium. These will eb the final two meets before the State Championship Track and Field Meet is held, at UNM, June 17-19.
More than the number of first place wins earned by Tiger athletes it is the number of our Tigers who hit the state qualifying mark at Socorro. In eight events, Tigers met or exceeded the state championship qualifying time, distance or height for their event, and achievement that normally would mean automatic rights to compete.
Qualifying for the state championships will be done a little differently this year, as so many things in school sports have been. In previous years there were two paths for entry, to meet or exceed the qualifying standard in your event, or to place first or second in your event at the district meet. This year, the only way is based on the qualifying standards, but for each event only the top 16 athletes in the state for your district level, which for the Tigers is 3A, will become a state qualifier.
As the district meet concludes, we will be bringing you a complete list of Tigers who gain entry to the championships. In the meantime, head over to Tiger Stadium June 4 and June 11 and cheer on our Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.