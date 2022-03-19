Just two meets into the season and we have Tigers already qualifying for State and athletes coming home wearing hardware. It might be more accurate to say one and a half meets, given the chaotic season opening March 5 meet in Los Lunas. At the meet, multiple teams, including the Tigers, scratched multiple events after nine hours, due to the late hour, approaching darkness and no idea when those events might start.
At the Zimmerly Relays, held in Socorro March 10, six Tigers came home wearing medals and nine earning points for their finishes, first through sixth for boys and first through eighth for girls at this meet.
Kalista Cates, the Tiger’s pole vault stand-out, short distance sprinter and long jumper earned a gold medal in her signature event, pole vault, clearing eight feet, which also qualified her to return to the State Championships, where she has competed every year since her first time there, as an eighth grader. The sole year missed was due to the meet being canceled during COVID. Cates needs only to shave off half a second from her time in the 100-meter dash to qualify.
Tiger boys multi-sport phenom Devin Gonzalez returned home wearing not one, but two medals, one silver in the 200-meter dash, and one bronze for his third-place finish in the 400-meter dash. Gonzalez was only seven one-hundredths of a second away from the state qualifying standards in his 200-meter finish.
Tiger distance running all-star Rodrigo Reyes brought home a pair of silver medals for second place finishes in the 1600-meter run and the 800-meter run. In the 800-meter, in fact, two Tigers brought home silver, with Baruc Palacios coming across the finish line in a photo-finish with his teammate. Look for both these fleet-footed Tigers to be running in the State Championships in May.
New to track, but showing impressive skills in her events, the Tiger girls’ Mahela Hernandez brought home a bronze medal for a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash. Hernandez was just two seconds away for the state championship qualifying time in just her second competition. She completed it in 30.01 seconds, with teammate Cates hot on her heels, a quarter second after.
Next up for the Tigers is Thursday, as this issue of the Sentinel goes to press when they compete at home in the Mike Tooley Relays, named after another Tiger legend and held in the friendly confines of Tiger Stadium. The March 17 meet is a popular early season stop on the track meet circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.