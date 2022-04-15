Tiger track scored big at the Richard Moore Invite on Friday, April 8. At the meet, hosted by Lordsburg High, Tigers came home winning gold in six of the 20 events they were entered in, and picking up eight more medals in either silver or bronze. In one event the Tiger girls swept all three medals, something rare in high school track and field. In the 1600-meter run (one mile), Sandra Rios came in first place for the gold, Alma Gutierrez captured the silver and Marissa Varela took the bronze. (For full listing of all Tiger point earners at the meet, see accompanying table.)
In all, the Tigers came away with 65 points from the women’s division and 57 in the men’s, taking third place in both, which is quite an accomplishment for the team with the fewest athletes competing.
Carrying away the most hardware on the bus ride home was Devin Gonzalez who came home with a pair of gold medals, one in the 200-meter dash and one as part of the 1600-meter sprint medley relay squad along with Ethan Kalminson, Dominic Padilla and Rodrigo Reyes, each of whom also earned that coveted gold medal. Gonzalez also brought home a silver in the 400-meter dash and a third in the 100-meter dash.
The final gold medal Tiger, Rodrigo Reyes, who came home wearing two gold medals, capturing individual gold in the 800-meter run, while also taking another as part of the relay squad. Along with the gold, Rodrigo Reyes also took third in the discus throw.
Also earning medals in the Men’s Division, Pedro Reyes earned the silver in the 200-meter dash, finishing just a second and change behind his teammate. In the triple jump, Dominic Padilla earned bronze for a third-place finish.
In the Women’s Division, Sandra Rios brought home a pair of gold medals. One for her win in the 1600-meter run, as event she is coming to dominate. She also earned gold, along with Alma Gutierrez, Mariah Hernandez and Marissa Varela, as part of the 4x800-meter relay squad. Kalista Cates repeated her achievement from last week, earning gold, silver and bronze by taking first place in her signature event, pole vault, and second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.
The Tiger’s middle and long distance runner, Alma Gutierrez came home wearing bronze for her third place finish in the 800-meter run, to go along with her silver in the 1600-meter run and the gold earned as part of the relay squad.
The Tigers headed to the Cobre Invitational on Thursday, April 14, as this issue of the Sentinel went to press, with their next stop being Capitan High School’s Tiger Invitational on Friday, April 22. That’s the last event before the District Meet, held this year in Socorro, Friday, April 29. From there, it’s on to the State Championships for this Tiger team of track stars.
Watch for photos from the Cobre Invitational, April 14, coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.