The Tiger’s varsity track & field team hosted the 13th annual Mike Tooley Relays, invitational track meet and came away with plenty of medals and a trophy to mark their achievements. The smallest team in numbers, the Tigers were still successful enough to take away the girl’s third place trophy. Team scores are the total points earned by all athletes on a team, putting a team small in numbers, like the Tigers, at a disadvantage. The team added four more athletes, who got on board after their basketball season ended, but too late to compete at the meet.
Both the girl’s and the boy’s teams performed extremely well in their event competitions, bringing home a total of nine medals for first, second or third place finishes, and earning points, for a first through sixth place finishes in a total of 17 events. In all, 15 Tigers competed, six in the men’s and nine in the women’s divisions. Pound for pound, our Tiger pack a hefty punch.