The Tiger’s track team brought home seven gold medals from the District 3-3A Meet, but they did not have to carry them far. The Tigers hosted the June 11 meet at Tiger Stadium, with athletes from Cobre, Hatch and Socorro competing in 40 events. Though the winners in events do not gain automatic entry to the state championships, as was the case in other years, athletes were pushing hard to meet or exceed the NMAA qualifying standards, and rank in the top 16 for their events, thereby earning a spot at the championships, to be held at UNM’s Track Soccer Complex, Saturday, June 19.
In all, seven Tigers came away with nine medals in first place gold. Another eight second place medals went to Tigers, and five in bronze. As good as the gold was to wear, it was in the qualifying for next week’s championships that most at the meet had their sights set on. In that department the Tigers are punching well above their weight, with the both the smallest in numbers and youngest by grade of all teams in the district, and one of the smallest and youngest statewide in 3A.
Currently nine of our athletes are qualifying for state, in 15 events, nearly half of the team roster has met or exceeded the standards, and with less than a week remaining, all of those should earn a spot to compete in the championships.
Tigers competing in the men’s division in the District Meet taking the gold were Cameron Zamora, throwing the javelin for a personal record (PR), 131 feet, 11 inches and seven and a half feet further than the qualifying distance. He already had earned entry to state in the 100-meter dash at the Mike Tooley Relays over a week ago, as well as part of the 4x200-meter relay squad.
Devin Gonzalez picked up the gold in the 200-meter dash, also with a PR of 24.05 seconds, and nearly a second faster than needed to qualify, though he had already qualified in a meet earlier in the season. Gonzalez will also represent the Tigers in the 400-meter dash, the long jump and as part of the 4x200-meter relay squad.
Also earning gold and a PR was Josiah Tidwell, in the 400-meter dash, an event he also had previously become a state qualifier in. Tidwell, also on the Tiger’s relay squad also will be entered into the long jump at state.
Rounding out the gold medal winners on the Tiger boy’s side was Rodrigo Reyes. Though falling just scant seconds short of a state qualifying time, Rodrigo Reyes also came away earning the gold at district in his 800-meter run
In the women’s division, the Tigers also had their share of victors, with Maggie Miller continuing success in the triple jump. Though not a PR, her 29-foot 6-inch effort was well over the qualifying length, though she also had already met the standard at an earlier meet. The Tiger leaping sensation has already earned entry to state in the long jump. Eighth grader distance runner Hayli Bagwell, took gold in the 1600-meter run, having already earned entry into the state championships.
The third Tiger girl to qualify, Kalista Cates with an eight-foot pole vault, also qualified in high jump with a 4-foot 6-inch leap. Another of Cates’ events, the 100-meter hurdles provided a moment of drama when she became tangle a hurdle, midway through the race, and landed hard on her shoulder, sliding across the track. After calming fears that there was a serious injury, and a race official coming to her and saying that someone would help her from the track, Cates shook it off, and insisted on completing the race, clearing every remaining hurdle Though coming in last in the event, she earned cheers for the crowd for her “never ever quit” display of Tiger Heart in completing the race.
Now, with all meets finished, the Tigers await the official lists of qualifiers to be published and to prepare for their trip up to Albuquerque. The 3A Track and Field State Championships will begin at 9 a.m. June 19 in the Track-Soccer Complex at the University of New Mexico. All tickets to the event will be sold online.
