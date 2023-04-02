Tiger track competed in the Zimmerly Relays on March 23 in windy and cold conditions, but came home with medals and points earned, nonetheless. There were 14 Tigers competing across 20 events, and though they were by far, the smallest teams in numbers of athletes, they still amassed 64 points between them and carried home medals in six events for first, second or third places.
On the Tiger’s boys’ squad, Rodrigo Reyes, our long-distance sensation, again wore the gold medal home for his first-place win in the 800-meter run. He also took third in the 1600-meter run. Pedro Reyes took home the silver for his second-place finish in the 400-meter dash. The boy’s 1600-meter spring medley relay team easily carried away the gold, coming in more than half a minute ahead of their nearest competitor in the event.
Among the Tiger girls, Alex Gonzales wore a gold medal home for her first-place discus throw of just over 85 feet. Mahela Hernandez took home a third-place bronze medal for her 200-meter dash. On the girl’s side the 1600-meter print medley relay squad is still taking home gold, having come in more 17 seconds ahead of Socorro, their nearest competitor. For a complete breakdown of all Tigers earning points at the meet, see the accompanying table.
Both our relay squads are still ranked as number one in the state among 3A teams and are looking forward to pitting their prowess against the best at the state championships.
A number of personal records were set by Tigers at the Zimmerly Relays, with Pedro Reyes pushing his best even better in the 100 and 400-meter dash, as well as in javelin. Alex Gonzales set her pace in both shot put and discus throw along with the 300-meter hurdles. The newest member of the team, Zakaila Carerra set her best in the 400-meter dash and will be competing as our newest pole vault specialist as well.
Next up for our Tiger track stars is a trip to Lordsburg on April 6, where they will compete in the Hidalgo Relays Track Invitational. After that, there are just two more meets before the 3A District 3 meet, held at Cobre this year at the end of the month, on April 28. After that, it’s on to the state championships for Tiger track.
