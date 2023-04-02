Tigers Earning Points At Zimmerly Relays

Tiger track competed in the Zimmerly Relays on March 23 in windy and cold conditions, but came home with medals and points earned, nonetheless. There were 14 Tigers competing across 20 events, and though they were by far, the smallest teams in numbers of athletes, they still amassed 64 points between them and carried home medals in six events for first, second or third places.

On the Tiger’s boys’ squad, Rodrigo Reyes, our long-distance sensation, again wore the gold medal home for his first-place win in the 800-meter run. He also took third in the 1600-meter run. Pedro Reyes took home the silver for his second-place finish in the 400-meter dash. The boy’s 1600-meter spring medley relay team easily carried away the gold, coming in more than half a minute ahead of their nearest competitor in the event. 

