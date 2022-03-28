The Tiger track team hosted the 12th annual Mike Tooley Invitational Relays in Tiger Stadium, March 17. Numerous Tigers earned medals, track points, and one more Tiger athlete qualified for the State Championship Meet. With 13 schools sending teams, including all three of the Tiger’s District 3 foes, the meet was the largest local track meet in recent memory.
In just the third meet in which the Tigers have competed this season, they are turning in some impressive results. With just 14 athletes competing, the Tigers are one of the smallest teams in number at the meet, and are the smallest in District 3-3A. This makes winning team honors an unlikely thing. Teams win by cumulative points earned by each athlete who places first through sixth in their events. Athletes are limited to competing in four individual events, plus one relay squad event. Teams with 25 or 30 or more athletes will almost always be able to accumulate more points.
Among our 14 Tigers, six competing in the women’s division and eight in the men’s, ten earned points in their events for a first through sixth place finish. Tigers also earned a total of ten medals, gold, silver and bronze at the meet.
Standing out among those Tigers competing at the Mike Tooley Invitational was Devin Gonzalez, who left with five medals, a rare feat of medaling in every event he entered. He earned a gold for winning the 400-Meter Dash, two silvers for second place finishes in the 200-Meter Dash and as part of the 1600-Meter Sprint Medley squad. He completed the feat with two bronze medals, one each in long jump and javelin throw. Gonzalez came away from the meet with top points earned among all boys competing, he had 22 in all.
On the Tiger girls’ side, Sandra Rios, the team’s long-distance running sensation earned bronze for her finish in the 3200-Meter Run, a grueling two-mile event where her time of 12:28.05 was just eight seconds and change away for the first place. Perhaps more important than the medal, Rios set a new all-time Hot Springs High School record for the event, and also qualified to compete in the State Championships, by being 22 seconds faster than the time listed in the qualifying standards. Rios also earned points in two other events she competed in.
The other Tiger that has so far qualified for the State Championships, Kalista Cates, in pole vault, did so in the team’s first meet of the season, in Los Lunas. At the Mike Tooley in Tiger Stadium, Cates, also a Tiger’s short distance sprinter and high jump competitor, walked away with the Silver in her signature event, also earning points in two other events.
It was Silver High winning the meet in both the men’s division, with 77 points and the women’s division, with 75. Hot Springs Tiger boys earned a total of 33 points, while the girls gathered up 27, not bad totals for a team of six girls and eight boys. For a full breakdown of Tiger track point earners, see the table accompanying this article.
Next up for our Tiger track stars is a Saturday meet at Tularosa on March 26, followed by entry into the Dave Mathieu Invitational at Socorro on Thursday, March 31.
