Tiger tennis concluded its inaugural season in a place few teams go to in the first year of their existence, the State Championship Playoffs. Though details are still coming in the girls’ team had to take a loss in round one where they faced St. Michael’s powerhouse team. In singles girls, the Tiger’s Nevada Segura, after winning the District Championship, drew Ava Badger of Albuquerque Academy and fell 6-1, 6-1, though battling hard. The Tiger’s boys doubles tandem of Jonithan Flores and Cole Segura faced off against Santa Fe Prep, and took a loss in two, 6-1, 6-1.
With the wins and losses listed, let’s look at exactly what this Tiger team accomplished here. We’re talking about both the Tiger boys’ team and girls’ team here. Like in track and golf, they practice and travel as one. Also, as in golf and track, they compete at the same tournaments, though in different divisions.
Tiger Tennis was created only just in time to begin competing in the season just concluded. They are the newest team to enter the pantheon of Tiger sports. Many on the team picked up a tennis racket for the first time just weeks and sometimes only days before their first competition. Despite all this, they put in a remarkable performance through the season. The girls team finished second in district with a 4-2 record. The boy’s doubles team was the district runners-up while in girl’s singles, Nevada Segura was the undefeated District Champion.
In a rarified atmosphere, both exhilarating and humbling, the team sent all three of those above-mentioned groups, boy’s doubles, girl’s singles and the girls’ team to compete in the State Championship Tournament. This is an accomplishment few would hae expected at the beginning of the season, few that is except for some rather determined Tiger athletes, coaches and the parents and other family members who worked so hard to make it all happen.
