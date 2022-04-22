Don’t look now but here we are in the last days of the regular season for Tiger tennis. You remember them, don’t you? The most recent addition to the Tiger Sports line-up and just in their inaugural year as a team. Well, with one match set for Saturday at Santa Teresa and then headed to District next week, they are sitting in the number two spot in 4A District 3 standings. That’s right, Tiger Tennis competes as a 4A team. District 3 for tennis, along with Hot Springs, has Silver High, Santa Teresa, Ruidoso, Mesilla Valley Christian and Chaparral. Of all those, only Chaparral is ranked ahead of the Tigers. And that’s the girls’ team and the boys’ team. So, let’s all remember to give a huge round of applause to these Tiger tennis sensations. We’ll get all caught up with them, teams and athletes next week.
Since this appeared in the print edition of the Sentinel it came to our attention that the Tiger Boys' Tennis Team is not officially ranked as number two in District 3. A team must have six members to be ranked and to compete for record/title. Tiger Boys' has only four eligible members, the remainder are ineligible middle school students who are nevertheless working hard and taking part. By record, the team is one of the best in District, but they cannot be officially ranked until two more high school Tigers step up to join the ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.