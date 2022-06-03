The Tiger tennis team served up a lot of joy at first ever annual banquet, an endpiece to their just completed inaugural season. They served up joy as well as stories, laughter, team spirit and pride along with awards marking a successful season.
For an inaugural team to achieve what this team of Tigers did is rare in high school sports, and would be considered a major accomplishment, even for many long-established sports teams. The Tigers sent the girls tennis team to the state championships, after qualifying at the district tournament. The also qualified a boys’ doubles team, Jonithan Flores and Cole Segura, as well as a girl’s singles, Nevada Segura.
Tennis is broken into just two classifications, 5A for the big schools, and A through 4A for all other schools. The Tigers compete in District three, with Chaparral, Mesilla Valley Christian, Santa Teresa and Silver High all putting teams on the courts for the Hot Springs Tigers to compete against.
The Tigers, with most of their athletes being students who had never picked up a tennis racket before joining the team, had numbers to go along with success. Though only four boys joined the team, something that the three returning athletes are working hard to build on, there were 11 on the girls’ team, which finished with a record of 4-2. Both losses came off the rackets of 8-1 Santa Teresa, who advanced to the final four at state.
Three Tigers were named All-District. Nevada Segura, who ran the table this season, going undefeated in the regular season, winning the district singles championship will be returning next season as a senior. Boys’ doubles team of Jonithan Flores and Cole Segura were both named All-District, after earning district runner-up status through the regular season.
With only three on the team departing as graduating seniors, Alison Wasilowski, Jessica Wells and Jonithan Flores, the team is looking to return next season ready to push even higher, contending for the district championships, as well as making noise at the state tournament.
The banquet was filled with stories, told by the coaches and also by several of the student athletes, casting a bright light on the bonds of friendship and team that were forged through the season of competition and the long hours of practice.
