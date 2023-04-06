With the winds howling and whipping across the courts, the Tiger tennis team hosted their April 4 home opener, taking on the Silver High Colts at the Gene Speers Tennis Complex on Fourth Street in T-or-C. In the end, with the sun having set and the courts lights on, and with the winds subsiding a bit, it was the Tiger’s girls earning the decisive 6-3 win. On the boys’ side of the match, the Tigers had to take a hard-fought loss, 3-6. Two Tigers, however, came away with MaxPreps Player of the Match, with Isabella Kalminson and Jussy Muzamhindo each capturing that honor for the girls’ team and the boys’ team respectively.
Despite the adverse playing conditions, with the wind playing havoc on some of the athlete’s shots, as well as sending water bottles, jackets and the random phone or racket flying across the hard courts. By the end, jackets and hoodies went back on, even for those playing, and blankets came out to wrap up spectators and athletes in between matches.
With all four courts in play, it was doubles action that started out the match. Jussy Muzamhindo teamed up with Ezra Talavera, winning their match 6-2 and 6-4. Ethan Fetty teaming up with Nathaniel Reddell didn’t fare as well, dropping their match 6-3 and 6-0.
On the Tiger girls’ side, Doubles were on fire, with all three pairs scoring wins. Emma Fetty and Bella Kalminson led off with a great 6-4 an 6-1 win against their opponents. Ava Harrelson teamed up with Savannah Ashby-Smith to get a decisive 6-1 and 6-0 win in their match, and in a tough, long and exciting match, Abie Dankert and Cayden Diamond emerged victorious, 6-3 and 6-4.
With the singles serving up on the courts, it was Tiger girls again dominating things. Emma Fetty took her match, 6-3 and 6-4, Bella Kalminson scored the win as well, 6-3 and 6-4, and Abie Dankert also emerged from a close battle, but persevering with the win, 6-2 and 6-4. Jussy Muzamhindo was the sole singles winner on the Tiger boys’ side, taking his single set match, 8-5.
The Tigers, as well as their Silver Colt guests played spirit and sportsmanship, supporting each other, on the court and off. Against wind and cold, the Tigers kept their humor and their competitive heart in match to the end.
After another home match Thursday, April 6 as this issue of the Sentinel goes to press, the Tigers are home again next week, with a Thursday matchup against Chaparral. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. so come on down to the courts, and don’t miss a minute of the action.
