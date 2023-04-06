With the winds howling and whipping across the courts, the Tiger tennis team hosted their April 4 home opener, taking on the Silver High Colts at the Gene Speers Tennis Complex on Fourth Street in T-or-C. In the end, with the sun having set and the courts lights on, and with the winds subsiding a bit, it was the Tiger’s girls earning the decisive 6-3 win. On the boys’ side of the match, the Tigers had to take a hard-fought loss, 3-6. Two Tigers, however, came away with MaxPreps Player of the Match, with Isabella Kalminson and Jussy Muzamhindo each capturing that honor for the girls’ team and the boys’ team respectively.

Despite the adverse playing conditions, with the wind playing havoc on some of the athlete’s shots, as well as sending water bottles, jackets and the random phone or racket flying across the hard courts. By the end, jackets and hoodies went back on, even for those playing, and blankets came out to wrap up spectators and athletes in between matches.

