The Tigers welcomed Chaparral’s Lobos to the Gene Speers Tennis Courts, home of Tiger Tennis on April 13 and swept the courts, winning every match. On every one of the four courts, Tigers celebrated their victories, singles, doubles, Tiger boys and Tiger girls.
The boys won, 4-0 with three singles winning their matches as well as the sole doubles. Battling solo on the court, Ethan Fetty was caught up in a marathon struggle that lasted three and a half hours, but emerging on top, 7-6, 4-6 an 6-4 for the tiebreaker. Also chalking up a singles win was Ezra Talavera who put away his opponent 6-0 and 6-1. In an exciting struggle that went back and forth a little, Nathaniel Reddell, who was named the MaxPreps Player of the Match, took his singles match, 7-5 and 6-2.
The doubles match the Tiger boys won pitted Ethan Fetty and Nate Reddell against Chaparral’s Isaac Garcia and Juan Baca. The Tigers controlled the court, and came away with a great 6-0, 6-0 win.
The win against Chaparral gives the Tiger boys team their second win this season, already surpassing last year’s record in Tiger Tennis’s inaugural season. They will face Silver High on Saturday, April 22 in Silver City.
The Tiger girls swept the courts too, 7-0 in their matches, putting away their Lobo opponents one by one, and then two by two. Savannah Smith-Ashby first took her match, 6-0 and 6-1. Isabella Kalminson defeated her Chaparral opponent, 6-0 and 6-0. Tiger tennis team captain Emma Fetty didn’t give up a set at all in her 6-0 and 6-0 singles victory. Cayden Diamond had almost as easy a time, winning her match 6-0 and 6-1. Shiloh Cano, in an energetic victory, did give up a tiny bit, though still earning a decisive, 6-2 and 6-1 win over her Lobo opponent.
The Tiger girls had two doubles matches, both wins. Emma Fetty and Bella Kalminson teamed up to take on Evelyn Montejano and Naomi Chavira, from Chaparral and seized the win, 6-0 and 6-0. Doubling up on the other court, Shiloh Cabo partnered up with Cayden Diamond to seal the victory over Michelle Rodarte and Joscelyn Lazo, with the Tiger girls winning their match 6-2 and 6-1.
The Tiger girls are riding a three-match win streak now, with this Chaparral victory following up wins against Sliver (6-3) and Santa Teresa (6-3).
They face the Silver High Colts next, on Saturday, in Silver City.
For the story on the Tigers April 18, final home appearance of the season, where they took on Deming, be sure to check out the Sentinel’s web site at gpkmedia.com. You’ll find the story and plenty of photos of the match and the cookout.
