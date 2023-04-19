The Tigers welcomed Chaparral’s Lobos to the Gene Speers Tennis Courts, home of Tiger Tennis on April 13 and swept the courts, winning every match. On every one of the four courts, Tigers celebrated their victories, singles, doubles, Tiger boys and Tiger girls. 

The boys won, 4-0 with three singles winning their matches as well as the sole doubles. Battling solo on the court, Ethan Fetty was caught up in a marathon struggle that lasted three and a half hours, but emerging on top, 7-6, 4-6 an 6-4 for the tiebreaker. Also chalking up a singles win was Ezra Talavera who put away his opponent 6-0 and 6-1. In an exciting struggle that went back and forth a little, Nathaniel Reddell, who was named the MaxPreps Player of the Match, took his singles match, 7-5 and 6-2.

