Braving 100 plus degree weather this week, athletes from the Tiger tennis team held a tennis camp at their home court, the Gene Speer Tennis Complex, June 26-28. The tight core group of Tigers, under the direction of Head Coach Janice Borchart the group ran strength and conditioning drills, worked specific tennis skills, and team bonding, which included a little friendly competition among themselves. They ran sprints, did footwork drills, agility work and more through a rigorous 8-10:30 a.m. camp session each day.
Though tennis season won’t be starting until March, when the spring sports calendar kicks in, Coach Borchart in planning a practice and camp schedule that will have several similar sessions through the summer and into the fall sports season. As with any sport, to be competitive and continue to grow, both in individual skills and as a team, it is vital to put in the work and to come together as a team regularly. Though specific dates have not yet been for the next set of camps, Coach said it was important to bring the team together at least several times in the lead up to the school year, and to continue the work before regular practices begin.
