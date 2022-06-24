Don’t look now, but our Tiger boys’ basketball team is on the courts, competing and winning as they work through their summer program. Thirteen Tiger athletes have been participating, working with their coaches and taking on some of the big schools in the Duke City, Centennial and Gold Crown Tournaments along with the Las Cruces Bulldawg League. They close out the schedule with three days at the Cleveland/Rio Rancho Tournament June 30-July 2.
At a little more than halfway through, the Tigers stand at 10-3, after completing the Centennial Tournament where they went an undefeated 5-0. Their three losses have been at the hands of 5A teams. The 13 Tigers include at least four incoming freshmen, who have been getting at least some court time competing alongside nine veteran high school Tigers.
At Centennial last weekend the Tigers finished off Mayfield 42-29, and then beat Bosque 46-43, a little payback from last year’s state playoffs. But it was one definitive game, against Centennial that showed us a little something. In a game where the Tiger defense was too loose and relaxed, and where they were missing free throws, the final buzzer sounded with the score was tied, 29-29. It was into sudden death overtime. It lasted nearly five minutes. The Tigers would not allow the home team to score. Finally, in a drive to the hoop, Dominic Padilla put it in, and the Tigers took the game, 31-29, with Ethan Flores, Sammy Regalado, Victor Munoz and Jacob Felts on the floor along with Padilla for the entire “extra inning.”
While wins are always welcome, and all Tiger teams, regardless the sport or level, want to win and hate to lose, in summer work, winning is secondary to other considerations. The main point is to improve, to develop a higher level of skills and basketball IQ and to build ever stronger teamwork and the bonds of team so that whichever five is on the court, they respond as one. In that respect, these Tigers are going to be a team to watch.
