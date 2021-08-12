The Rio Grande Football League (RGFL) is bringing their championship game to Hot Springs High’s Tiger Stadium this Saturday, August 14. The game set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. features the top-seeded El Paso Brawlers versus the number two seed New Mexico Titans. The two teams last met July 24 in El Paso when the Titans handed the Brawlers their only loss of the season, 34-32 in double overtime. Each team has one win on the other going into this championship game.
This semi-pro gridiron action is an exciting way to warm up Tiger Stadium for our own Hot Springs Tigers who will compete there in their regular season opener Friday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. The New Mexico Titans typically play home games at Bernalillo High School’s stadium or Central New Mexico Community College, while the El Paso team’s home field is the El Paso Paintball Park. Through his coaching connections, Hot Springs High Football Head Coach Daniel Terrazas was able to offer Tiger Stadium as a neutral site for this semi-professional football championship thriller.
