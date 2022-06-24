Young Tigers who want to learn football are working hard this summer. Under the direction of football Head Coach Philip Camp, they work hands-on with Tiger varsity football athletes. Coach Camp has organized a series of five camps through the summer. Each one, Monday through Thursday, is geared toward specific age groups, the first one, held June 13-16, was for first, second and third graders. They were taught football fundamentals and working to introduce what teamwork means to our Tigers, and just the fun of competing on the gridiron. The camp just completed, June 20-23, was for the fourth and fifth graders. This expanded on those lessons, focusing more on skills development, geared more toward showing what it will take to be ready once they can compete on the middle school Tiger’s teams.
The next up, June 27-30 is when those middle school Tigers will take to the field at Tiger Stadium, where all camps are held. They will continue in more advanced skills development, running through drills and learn about how to run plays while working with coaches and Tiger varsity athletes to be ready to hit the field and contribute to their middle school teams in the fall.
In the final two camps, after the Fourth of July holidays, the incoming freshmen July 11-15 and the established high school Tigers, July 18-22 will focus on being as ready as possible for competition with the camp serving as an entry into regular season practice.
The last day of each camp features a cookout, photographs of their team and individual photos taken with either parents or coaches.
So far, enthusiasm has been high among campers, coaches and the high school Tiger football varsity athletes. There is an effort underway to establish a flag football program in the community for kids too young to compete on the middle school teams, to build on that enthusiasm and continue to develop both skills and a love of the game among the youth of our community.
There’s still plenty of spaces available when the middle school camp opens after the holiday, and the freshman camp too. So all Tigers who dream of putting on helmet and pads and competing out on the gridiron under the Friday night lights in Tiger Stadium should come on down.
Be sure to watch here for All the camps. Next up, the fourth and fifth graders.
