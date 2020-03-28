The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) announced on Thursday, March 27 that all K-12 sports and activities would be cancelled for the remainder of the spring season. The announcement came in the wake of the decision by the Public Education Department to extend the closure of schools through the end of the current school year. Along with sports, the ruling also effects all school NMAA sanctioned activities, including FFA, band, choir and eSports.
The decision means that Tiger sports fans will have to wait until next spring to watch the Tiger baseball, softball, track and golf teams compete. The cancellation also brought to an end the Tiger cheer team's long season, that began last summer, just before the State Championships, that would be taking place this weekend at UNM's Dreamstyle Arena. The NMAA decision extends the halt on all games, meets, tournaments and other competitions, as well organized practice and training through the end of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.